|
|
Raynor—Caesar A. Jr., 73, of Highland Falls, NY died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at home. VISIT: 6-8pm, Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2607 South Ave., Wappingers Falls, NY. FINAL VIEWING: 9-10am, Fri., Oct. 25, 2019, Funeral Service 10am at the church. INTERMENT: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hasting on Hudson, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019