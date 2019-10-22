Home

Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
2607 South Ave
Wappingers Falls, NY
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
2607 South Ave.
Wappingers Falls, NY
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
2607 South Ave.
Wappingers Falls, NY
Caesar A. Raynor Jr. Obituary
Raynor—Caesar A. Jr., 73, of Highland Falls, NY died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at home. VISIT: 6-8pm, Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2607 South Ave., Wappingers Falls, NY. FINAL VIEWING: 9-10am, Fri., Oct. 25, 2019, Funeral Service 10am at the church. INTERMENT: Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hasting on Hudson, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
