Calvin 'Cal' William Parrow
May 11, 1923 - June 13, 2019
Sundown, NY
Calvin 'Cal' William Parrow, of Sundown, NY slipped away peacefully at home on June 13, 2019 at 96 years young. He was surrounded by his loving children and is now reunited with his wife, Rose (Franze), affectionately known as his 'Peanut', who died in November 2018.
Calvin was born to Robert Charles Parrow and Ruth (Archambault) Parrow in Winooski, Vermont on May 11, 1923.
Cal courageously served as a Technical Sergeant - Anti-Tank Company - 13th Infantry Regiment - 8th Infantry Division - US Army during World War II. After training in Northern Ireland he landed at Omaha Beach, Normandy on July 4, 1944 and as Platoon Sergeant spent 10 months in combat. He earned his Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal.
Cal and Rose were married on June 21, 1947 in Winooski, VT and had 71 wonderful years together; the majority of which were spent raising 6 children in their beautiful and beloved Sundown, NY.
Cal received a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Vermont on the GI Bill in 1954. After graduating, Cal started his career as a History teacher in Shelburne, VT and moved to New York to teach at Tri-Valley Central School in Grahamsville, NY where he eventually became the Principal. His happiest and most rewarding moments were with the athletic department where he spearheaded the project to rebuild the baseball field; and he coached baseball, basketball and golf for many years.
Cal took great pleasure walking the golf courses at Lochmor and Tarry Brae, supporting any number of Tri-Valley sporting events, avidly followed the Boston Celtics, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Masters Tournament. He spent his days taking brisk walks on Peekamoose Road, mastering the daily crossword, tending the garden, visiting with family, enjoying a pipe of cherry tobacco, listening to big band music, and indulging in his love of all things sweet with Rose.
Cal is survived by his son, Greg and wife, Donna (Enns) of Sacramento, CA; daughter, Gail Farrell and her loving partner, Donn Lewandrowski of Poland, NY; son, Jay of Livingston Manor, NY; daughter, Susan Newbury and her husband, Roger of Litchfield, CT; son, Jon and his wife, Nancy (Raymond) of Sundown, NY; his eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Cal is predeceased by his wife, Rose and his son, Gary.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5pm on Friday, June 21st at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice for their loving and tender care of "Pop" during his final months at home and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hudson Valley Hospice at hvhospice.org.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 17 to June 18, 2019