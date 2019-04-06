|
|
Cameron Jacob Windle
April 19, 1991 - March 27, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Cameron Jacob Windle of Highland Falls, NY since early 2018, passed away on March 27, 2019, sometime in the early morning. Cameron was a gentle soul who always strived to bring happiness to those around him. He will surely be missed by all who knew him.
Son of Lana Gomes Smith and Ronald Ross Windle, Cameron was born on April 19, 1991 in Dallas, TX. Cameron is survived by his mother; father; sister, Brittany Elaine Windle; brother, Jonathon Matthew Smith; nephew, James Aryeh Hall; stepfather, Jason Smith; and stepmother, Regina Windle.
Cameron's memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 9, 2019 at the Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sidney R. Baer Jr. foundation at baerfoundation.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019