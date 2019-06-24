Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Camille C. Prado


Camille C. Prado Obituary
Camille C. Prado
January 17, 1923 - June 21, 2019
Clearwater, FL
Camille C. Prado of Clearwater, FL (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed into eternal life at home with her family on June 21, 2019. She was 96 years old.
Born in Monroe, Louisiana on January 17, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Rose Valentine.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very active in church affairs and a participant in many charitable functions over the years.
Camille is survived by her loving husband Emilio of 70 years; children: Patricia, spouse of Paul Zimmerman, Albert Prado, and Rosemarie Schwartz; grandchildren: Jason, Sara, Lauren, Emily and Luke; great-grandchildren Eve and Liam. She was predeceased by a son, Lawrence Prado, two sisters: Eleanor Barile and Dorothy Venere, and two brothers: Anthony James Valentine and Albert Valentine.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 2 to 4:00 and 7 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in St. Stephen Cemetery, Warwick.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019
