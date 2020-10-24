Camille McGrath
December 17, 1941 - October 21, 2020
Rock Tavern, NY
Camille McGrath of Rock Tavern, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Camille was born on December 17, 1941 to the late Nicholas and Anna (Spadofora) Ugliarolo in Newark, NJ.
Camille will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She and Edward were married 61 wonderful years. Camille graduated from Suffern High School. She briefly lived in Columbia, SC while her husband served in the U.S. Army. Camille and her family eventually moved from Suffern to Salisbury Mills in 1968. Camille worked for the Town of New Windsor Building Department for 21 years. Her last position was Senior Account Clerk.
Camille was a top-notch cook who enjoyed cooking and baking for her appreciative family. Sundays, holidays and special occasions were opportunities to feast on her amazing Italian classics.
Camille also enjoyed summer outings with her family in the Catskills. Camille and Edward enjoyed their many vacations in Cape Cod as well as the Maine coast.
Camille is survived by her beloved husband, Edward J. McGrath Jr.; loving sons: Gary McGrath and his wife, Donna from Cle Elum, WA, Kenneth McGrath and his husband, Alan Spadjinske from North Creek, NY and Edward J. McGrath, III from Butler NJ; cherished grandsons: Keith, Reed and Patrick McGrath and many nieces and nephews. Camille was predeceased by her brother, Robert.
There will be a Memorial Gathering from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28 at the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Memorial Service will follow at 4 p.m. also at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Camille's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Place Memphis, TN 38105.