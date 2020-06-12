Campbell Larry Shearer Sr. "Larry"
June 10, 2020
Exton, PA
Campbell Larry Shearer Sr., "Larry", 79 of Exton, PA, formerly of Walker Valley, NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester, PA. He was a loving husband to Barbara Taylor Shearer for 57 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Larry is survived by their three children: Carolyn (Bill) of Downingtown, PA, Joanne (Chris) of Vienna, VA and Larry (Michele) of Matamoras, PA; four grandsons: William (Annie), Steven, Joshua and Ryan; two siblings: Carey (Lois) and Jim (Barb); and many nephews and nieces.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Campbell and Harriett Shearer; his sister, Mary Jane Best; and many friends he considered family.
Born in Concord, PA, Larry graduated from Fannett-Metal High School in Willow Hill, PA in the class of 1958. After graduation, he attended Shippensburg University while working at Knouse Food Company in Chambersburg, PA. Larry served in the Navy aboard the Destroyer, USS Sampson DDG-10 from 1962, attaining the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. After his honorable discharge in 1966, Larry joined IBM in the Philadelphia area and transferred to East Fishkill, NY, from where he retired in 1996.
All those who knew Larry will remember that he loved fishing, playing cards with friends, and traveling across the U.S. with Barbara. Larry was a kind, compassionate gentleman who loved everyone that he encountered and gave with a full heart.
A celebration of life is planned for a future date. For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.