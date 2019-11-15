|
|
Cara DiLorenzo
June 14th, 1957 - November 10th, 2019
Goshen, NY
Cara Marie DiLorenzo was born in Goshen, New York on June 14th, 1957. She grew up with her family on Stony Ford Road, in Campbell Hall. Her Mother was Doris E. DiLorenzo and Father, Neil DiLorenzo. Her grandparents, Dora and Ross DiLorenzo lived close by.
After high school, Cara married David Myruski and had a daughter, Lisa.
Cara spent her most life on Stony Ford Road where she enjoyed riding horses, spending time with her family and friends in the country. She especially liked taking her children and nieces and nephews to Clover Knoll for ice cream and to play with the animals. Cara was a kind soul who gave freely of herself to help her family whenever she was needed. Cara was proud to have graduated from John S. Burke Catholic High School where she made many friends including Marilyn Space and Joe (her "bodyguard") Pistone who supported her until the end.
Cara passed away on November 10th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was 62 years old.
Cara is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Whitenight and Dina DiLorenzo and two grandchildren, Gianna and Skyler that Cara loved very much. Marilyn Space was always like a sister to Cara and they enjoyed many years of friendship.
Cara also is survived by her four brothers: Neil, Ross, Gary, and Daniel. Cara also had many more loving family members.
Cara had found a special guy that she spent most of her adult life with Anthony. He was very supportive of Cara and stayed by her side until the very end.
Cara was cremated and her final wishes were for her ashes to be placed at a special place in the spring.
A small service will be held at St. John's church in Goshen on Sunday November 17th, 2019 at 3 p.m..
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019