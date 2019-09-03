|
|
Caren A. DiDonato
July 21, 1954 - September 1, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Caren A. DiDonato, 65, a longtime resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Caren was the daughter of the late Doc and Corinne Embler.
Caren graduated from NFA in 1972 and was a homemaker and owner of her own cleaning business. She later became an employee at Staples Distribution Center in Montgomery, NY.
Caren was a selfless individual, always putting the needs of others before herself. She was hardworking, loyal, and always devoted to family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and was well known for her macaroni and potato salads, which were always requested at parties and barbeques along with her cheesecake. She is and always will be greatly missed.
Caren is survived by her sister Lorraine Embler (Frank) Rooney; brother Larry (Sina) Embler; her loving daughters, Tasha Ahlers and her fiancé James Potter, Robin Meade, Caren (Steve) Cramer, Raven Meade; her sons, Jay and Harry Meade; grandchildren, Courtney (Nick) Grover, Joshua Meade, Luke Cramer; soon to be great-grandmother to Courtney and Nick's bundle of joy; nieces, Andrea Anzovino and Cori Embler; nephews, Ronnie Anzovino, Aaron Anzovino and Tom (Eileen) Rooney; great aunt to Theodor Rooney and Skylar Anzovino. She was predeceased by her loving and longtime companion Bob Meade; grandchildren Steven Cramer III, Mia Cramer, and her childhood friend Ruby Ferguson Sanchez.
A special thank you to Cookie, Judy and Gina for your friendship, love and support.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, September 6 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Prayers will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, followed by burial. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019