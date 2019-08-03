|
Carl A. Stillwaggon
September 14, 1930 - July 30, 2019
Town of Newburgh , NY
Carl A. Stillwaggon of the Town of Newburgh passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was 88 years old.
The son of the late David A. and Mabel (Krum) Stillwaggon, Carl was born September 14, 1930 in Newburgh.
Carl was the retired President of Newburgh Envelope Corp. in the Town of Newburgh, a life member and Past Chief of the Cronomer Valley Fire Department, member and Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Newburgh, member of the Mid-Hudson Craftsman's Club and the Gardnertown United Methodist Church, as well as he served in the Army in Korea 1950-1952. Carl most enjoyed camping and cruising with Barbara and friends. Carl was most proud of his many years of service with Cronomer Valley Fire Dept. and Carl's family appreciates the support his Brother Firemen had provided.
Carl is survived by his son, Stuart Stillwaggon and his wife, Carlene; brother, Donald Stillwaggon; granddaughters, Amy and Brittany; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara-Ann (Kay) Stillwaggon; his brother, Elbert "Al" Stillwaggon and sister, Ruth Beck.
Visitation was held, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Gardnertown United Methodist Church, 1191 Union Ave, Town of Newburgh. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Funeral procession will form 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 7th at the Cronomer Valley Fire Department. Interment of cremains with firematic honors will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 7th at Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Route 52, Walden, NY to which family and friends are invited.
The Family would like to thank Carl's aide, Yvonne and Hospice of Orange County for their kindness and respectful care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Carl's memory to Gardnertown United Methodist Church, 1191 Union Ave., Newburgh, NY 12550 or to Cronomer Valley Fire Department, 296 North Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 562-6550, visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019