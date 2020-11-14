Carl Eugene Schiefer
February 8, 1924 - November 12, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Carl Eugene Schiefer, 96, entered into rest on November 12, 2020 at home. The son of the late Eugene Schiefer and Marie Bauknecht, he was born in Germany. He married his loving and devoted wife Edna in June, 1956.
Carl earned his Bachelor degree from New York University, and was recruited directly from college graduation by IBM, Poughkeepsie NY as a computer engineer, where he worked until his retirement. He was active in local politics, scouting, was licensed to pilot glider airplanes, loved to travel, was a season ticket holder to Army football games, his computer and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his cat Max. He was a decorated World War II veteran. Was a Captain in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator pilot, successfully completing dozens of missions to fill a wall with medals that he earned.
Carl is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Edna May (DiRienzo) Schiefer; his children: Carole Schiefer, Eugene Schiefer and wife Lorrie, JoAnn Seymour-Schiefer, and Heidi Rightmeyer; grandchildren: Christina Schiefer, Kimberlee Peterson, Karl Schiefer, Kenneth Schiefer, Edna Seymour, Heidi Seymour, Alexandra Rightmeyer, Shane Rightmeyer, Wendy Wood, Steven Dabroski, and several great, and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, John Graham Seymour
Private entombment with military honors will be held at Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh. To send a personal condolence visit www.Brooksfh.com