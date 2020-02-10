|
Carl H. Denman
March 25, 1938 - February 9, 2020
Bradley, NY
Carl H. Denman of Bradley, NY, a long time area resident died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. He was 81.
The son of the late Hugh and Mildred Hadden Denman, he was born March 25, 1938 in Branch, NY.
Carl retired as an Operating Engineer for the Monticello Raceway; he was an owner and operator of C&J Trailer Works; and drove school bus for many years. He was a former member of the Woodbourne Fire Department; a 58 year member and a past chief for 11 years of the Neversink Fire Department; a past member of the Neversink First Aid Squad; a founder and chairman of the board for the Sullivan, Orange, Ulster Burn Center; a founding member of the Aden Night Riders; a founding member of the Neversink Roundout Antique Tractor Club; and a past Neversink Judge and sat on the Neversink Board of Appeals.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie "Marge" Dexter Denman, at home; three daughters, Carol VanDenberg and her husband Dale of Liberty, NY, Linda Muthig and her husband Dennis of Parksville, NY and Patricia Mullen of Bradley, NY; five grandchildren, Michael VanDenberg and his companion April Wright, Kevin VanDenberg, and Daniel VanDenberg, Devin Mullen and Ian Mullen; one great grandson, Dustin Karl VanDenberg; several nephews, several cousins and many friends.
He was predeceased by one grandson, Jonathan VanDenberg; and one son-in-law, Michael Mullen.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. The Neversink Fire Department will conduct firematic services will at 7:30 PM in the funeral home.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9AM in the funeral home. The Rev. Bridgette LeConey will officiate.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Neversink Fire Department, PO Box 627, Neversink NY 12765.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020