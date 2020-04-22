Home

Carl Light


1959 - 2020
Carl Light
September 22, 1959 - April 19, 2020
Liberty, NY
Carl Lewis Light, of Liberty NY, passed away on April 19, 2020 at Catskill Regional Hospital.
Carl was a loving father who is survived by four daughters, Devin Rosenthal, Amanda White, Samantha Light and Theresa Light; granddaughter, Lily Rosenthal; son-in-law, Marc Rosenthal, as well as many life-long friends.
Carl was the maître d' at the Paramount Hotel, in Parksville, NY, for over twenty years and he loved sharing stories of his time there. Carl enjoyed spending time at the Jersey Shore and was a sports enthusiast, keeping up on his favorite teams, especially the Mets, Rangers and Jets.
The family has decided to have a private funeral service at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
