Carl Lillberg
June 8, 1920 - July 30, 2019
New Paltz, New York
Carl R. Lillberg, 99, of New Paltz, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home in New Paltz, with family by his side.
Born June 8, 1920 in Plutarch, New York, he was the son of the late Roland A. and Hanna (Pearson) Lillberg.
Carl married Virginia E. Juckett on September 18, 1948 at the Reformed Church of New Paltz. They had 56 married years together before she died on April 28, 2005.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was stationed in Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and New Guinea. Carl and Virginia co-owned New Paltz Lumber which had a thriving business for 40 years. He has been described as "the most honest person I have ever known" by many of his clients and that "his word was always solid gold".
He was very active in the community, being a long standing member of the Masons, Pan Master of Adani Lodge #718 in Highland with the distinction of being the oldest living Master, served on the village board for taxes, was a member of the Paltz Club and was President of Lloyd Cemetery for 12 years. Carl retired from New Paltz Lumber Company in 1984.
Survivors include family, Denise Belmont of Middlebury Connecticut; Donna Cronin of Florida; and many, many good friends, especially Terry Smith of New Paltz, and Robert "Butch" Anson of Highland.
Friends may call on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 10 a.m.to 12 noon, at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York, 12561. A funeral service with Pastor Mark Mast officiating, will follow.
Burial will be held at Lloyd's Cemetery, 841 New Paltz Road, Highland, NY 12528 after the service.
Donations may be made to New Paltz Rescue Squad, 74 North Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York 12561.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019