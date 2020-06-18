Carl M. Townsend Sr. "Poppy"
December 18, 1949 - June 11, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Carl Michael Townsend Sr., a longtime resident of Bloomingburg, passed away on June 11th, 2020. He was 70.
The son of the late Melvin Townsend and Irmgard Makilla Townsend, he was born on December 18, 1949 in Walton, NY.
Mike enjoyed taking nature walks with family and friends, biking, reading, birding, and crosswords. He spent his life making others better as a skilled painter and enjoyed sharing his skill as a way of improving the homes and lives of many throughout the Mid-Hudson Valley and beyond.
Mike was a proud U.S. Army Veteran having completed basic combat training at Fort Dix in 1970. He went on to become an Infantryman with duty in Germany in the 3rd Armored Division - Spearhead.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Jean (Seeley) Townsend; his children: Steven, Carl, Jessica, Tara; and his grandchildren: Lauren, Jared, Zachari, Alex, Justin, Morgan, Sam, Ryan, Peyton, Cameron, and Madelyn.
Cremation was private and at the convenience of the family. Private services with Military Honors will take place at Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.