Carl Ronsini Jr.
April 6, 1944 - July 9, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Carl Ronsini Jr, 75, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The son of the late Carl and Mary (Zinze) Ronsini Sr., he was born in Newburgh on April 6, 1944. A graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, Carl was a postal worker at The Mint at the United States Military Academy, West Point and was a parishioner of St. Patrick's/ St Mary's Church. An organ donor, Carl gave the gift of sight to two people by donating his corneas.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Nicoletta Ronsini and her significant other Matthew Kennedy of Newburgh and Heather Ronsini and her husband John Witt of Laurel, MD; his grandchildren, Christopher Stellabuto and his fiancé Katherine Bitango of Jessup, MD, Frank VanLeeuwen Jr and Brandon VanLeeuwen both of Newburgh; as well as several cousins who were very special to him. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his uncles John Zinze and Alfonso Zinze, who were his best friends.
In keeping with Carl's wishes services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . To send a personal condolence visit www.Brooksfh.com, 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019