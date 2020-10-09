Carla J. Decker

December 10, 1938 - October 6, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Carla J. Decker passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in her home in Newburgh. She was 81.

Carla was born on December 10, 1938 in Washingtonville to Carl and Amy Smith. She was married to Robert E. Decker in 1955. They were married for 48 years before his passing in 2003.

She received a bachelors degree from SUNY New Paltz and a masters degree from Columbia University. She dedicated herself as a teacher in the Newburgh school system for nearly 30 years. In her free time she felt a duty to better her community by volunteering and serving on boards for Habitat for Humanity, Planned Parenthood, and the Newburgh Historical Society, to name a few.

She is survived by her son, Eric Decker; her brother, Lloyd Smith; and nieces, Cheryl Honaker and Amanda Smith.

At this time there will not be a memorial service. We will plan to celebrate her life at a later date when it can be done properly and safely.

Memorial donations can be made in her name to either the Historical Society of Newburgh or Calvary Presbyterian church.



