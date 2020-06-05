Carlo F. "Poppy" Saturnelli
November 14, 1934 - May 31, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Carlo Saturnelli, 85 of Wallkill, entered into rest on May 31, 2020. The son of the late John and Anna (Copeletti) Saturnelli, he was born in Newburgh. Carlo was married to the late Annette Saturnelli, whom he married on October 15, 1960 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Annette predeceased him in 2010.
Carlo was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Orange County Community College, and Fairleigh Dickinson University. He worked in Accounting for Ford Motor Co., Western Union, and Volvo Cars of North America. He was also a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, now called The Parish of St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta.
Our father was a kind, beautiful, patient soul. He was generous to his community. His heart overflowed with love for his family, exemplified in all he did to ensure our comfort and happiness. He looked forward to hearing about our days and proudly celebrating milestones and accomplishments. He was always ready to listen, lend a helping hand or impart words of wisdom in challenging times. He provided an abundance of guidance and support through all phases of our lives. His calm, caring presence, warm smile, big hugs, firm handshake, quick wit and dry sense of humor brought joy and peace to our lives.
The highlights of his days were family Sunday dinners, holidays, and impromptu gatherings, looking forward to the lively exchanges and buzz of activity. He especially treasured his uniquely close relationship with his grandchildren. We take comfort in knowing he is now resting peacefully with his loving parents, adoring sister, cherished granddaughter and beautiful love of his life, our mother.
We extend special thanks to Town of Newburgh EMS and Montefiore St. Luke's staff for the compassionate care provided to our father.
Survivors include his daughters: Anne Saturnelli McCarthy (Philip), Karen Pellino (Daniel Shanahan), and Carla Costanzo (Steven); his grandchildren: Danielle and Dominic Pellino and their father William Pellino, and Alexander, Libby and Mia Costanzo; sister-in-law Judith Miele; and Joseph Miele (Lisa), Diane Byrnes (Tom) and David Miele (Ann). In addition to his parents and his wife Annette, Carlo was predeceased by his sister, Maria Saturnelli, granddaughter Carly Sigelbaum, and brother-in-law Joseph P. Miele.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held privately, with entombment in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to CFOS-The Carly Fund, at cfosny.org.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.