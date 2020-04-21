|
Carlos Alberto
Hernandez-Jordan
April 8, 1940 - April 19, 2020
Warwick, NY
Carlos Alberto Hernandez-Jordan of Warwick, NY, formerly of Queens, NY, a beloved husband, wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, entered into rest on April 19, 2020.
He was one of 13 siblings to the late Rafael Hernandez and Teresa Jordan; he was born on April 8, 1940 in Santa Ana, El Salvador.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria R. Hernandez and six children: son, William Hernandez (Karina); daughter, Sonia Luna (Ciro); daughter, Elda Plaza (Marcos); daughter, Gloria Tobar (Jose); daughter, Maria Martinez (Richard); son, Carlos Hernandez (Sandra); 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three sisters, and two brothers; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis, the funeral will be held privately.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Bon Secours Warwick Health Foundation, Attn: Schervier Pavilion, 255 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online or for directions, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020