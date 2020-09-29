Carlos "CJ" Augustine Gonzalez, Jr.
May 18, 1983 - September 24, 2020
Jeffersonville, NY
Carlos "CJ" Augustine Gonzalez Jr. of Jeffersonville, NY, died unexpectedly at home Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was 37. Born May 18, 1983, in Jamaica, Queens, NY, he was the beloved son of Denise Giunta and Carlos Augustine Gonzalez, Sr.
Known for his high regard of family, through all ups and downs, Carlos was an adoring father to his sons, Kameron and Colby; he loved his Kam and his Pumpkin "sooo big." His fiancée, Anna Gref, was the love of his life. She had recently made him exceedingly proud with her return to college for nursing school.
After his mother moved upstate, Carlos attended Pine Bush High School in Pine Bush, NY where he honed a love of reading and of U.S. history, especially that of World War II and the Civil War. An ardent sports fan, Carlos stood by the New York Mets no matter what and taught his sons that same steadfast passion for underdogs, in baseball and in life. Carlos loved movies and could often be found watching films of all kinds in theaters or at home. Among all his hobbies and skills, Carlos may be best remembered for his culinary acumen, often turning an ordinary dinner into a gourmet event with the addition of that natural magic he brought to the kitchen. Carlos had a big heart, and was a kind, caring and a sensitive soul. He would do anything for anyone when he saw the need. Among his many friends, he was also known affectionately as "Los," and "Shag" (for his shaggy shock of hair). His knack for making people laugh was because of his great sense of humor.
In addition to his father, Carlos A. Gonzalez Sr and his wife, Jane in Florida, his fiancée, Anna Gref and his sons, Kameron and Colby, Carlos is survived by his grandfather, Bruce "Gramps" Lobban for whom he had boundless love and admiration. He is also survived by his brother, Bruce Andrade and nephew, Julian in New York and brother, Carlos Narcisco Gonzalez and sisters, Kathryn, Chyloe and Alyssa Gonzalez in Florida as well as his Aunt Donna and Uncle Papo and cousins Jason, to whom he was especially close and Kristy.
He was predeceased by his mother, Denise Giunta (2019), his grandmother, Kathrine Giunta-Lobban (2013) and his uncle, Harry Giunta (2000).
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Saturday evening at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Donations in memory of Carlos may be sent to the Kameron and Colby Gonzalez College Fund c/o Jeff Bank, 4864 State Route 52 Jeffersonville, NY 12748.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Florida, NY. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com