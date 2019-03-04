Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Carlos E. Fernandez Obituary
Carlos E. Fernandez
Newburgh, NY
Carlos E. "Papi Carlos" Fernandez, 100+ years old, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. Carlos was one of the youngest of 14 siblings born to the late Carlos Manuel and Angela Fernandez on September 4, 1918 in Puerto Padre, Oriente Cuba. He was married to the late Evelia Ramona Fernandez, who passed away on February 16, 2004.
Carlos was admitted to the USA as an immigrant on August 3, 1957 in NYC and became a citizen of the USA on December 20, 1991. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, and he loved life. His favorite things were his daughters, being outdoors, eating lobsters and oysters, and drinking Pina Coladas.
Survivors include his daughters, Angela Mercedes Fernandez of Manhattan and Catherine Isabel Fernandez of Maybrook; his brother, Sidney Fernandez of Cuba; and several nieces and nephews in New Jersey, Florida and Cuba.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Joaquin Fernandez who was also 100+ and passed in May, 2017; and 11 brothers and sisters in Cuba.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, March 7 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
