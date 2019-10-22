|
Martinez—Carlos, 92, of Highland, Falls, NY died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Emerald Peek Rehab & Nursing Center, Peekskill, NY. VISIT: 6-8pm Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 213 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 at the church. INTERMENT: Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019