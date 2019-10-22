Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mark Baptist Church
213 Main St.
Highland Falls, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
213 Main St.
Highland Falls, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlos Martinez Obituary
Martinez—Carlos, 92, of Highland, Falls, NY died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Emerald Peek Rehab & Nursing Center, Peekskill, NY. VISIT: 6-8pm Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church, 213 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 at the church. INTERMENT: Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now