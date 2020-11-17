Carlos Montovio
October 10, 1934 - November 15, 2020
Westtown, NY
Mr. Carlos Montovio of Westtown, NY, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was 86. He was born October 10, 1934 in Gibraltar, Europe, the son of the late Carlos Montovio and the late Adela Duo Montovio.
Carlos was happily married to Dolores King on May 23, 1959 in New York City, NY. He proudly served in the US Army from 1956 until 1958.
A family statement read: "Carlos was an outdoorsman who loved to fish. He could frequently be found watching old movies, soccer, and hockey on T.V. Carlos was a hard working man who truly enjoyed life to the fullest."
Surviving are his wife, Dolores Montovio at home; daughters: Linda Moore and her husband, Edward of Westtown, NY, and Paula Moore and her husband, Eugene of Westtown, NY; sisters: Dinorah Dumas and her husband, Robert of Long Island, NY, and Norma Montovio of Arizona; brother: George Montovio of Arizona; brother-in-law: Eugene Sorkine of Arizona; grandchildren: Jonathan Montovio and his wife, Dawn, Shalyn Reganess and her husband, Jesse, Eugene Moore and his wife, Amanda, Ryan Moore and his fiance, Amber, Edward Moore and his fiance,Jackie; great-grandchildren: Landon, Hailey, Eugene and Hunter.
Carlos was predeceased by his son, Mark Montovio and his wife, Mary, and his sisters, Carmen Sorkine, Catalina Cruz and her husband, Anthony.
Visitation will be held at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7 p.m. with Father Csete officiating.
Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions in Carlos' name may be made to Hospice Of Orange And Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942; or to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. 845-856-5191. For more information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com