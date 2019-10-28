|
|
Carlos Perez
May 25, 1932 - October 27, 2019
Middletown, NY
Carlos Perez of Middletown, a retired custodian for Remee Products in Florida, NY, passed away at Sapphire at Goshen on October 27, 2019. He was 87. The son of the late Carlos and Josefa Borges Perez, he was born on May 25, 1932 in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
Carlos was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.
Carlos enjoyed horse racing, loved music and was a great dancer. He loved being with his family. He will be missed and is now with his wife, Marion who died on September 20, 2016.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sapphire at Goshen for their kind caring support thru his years with them.
Carlos is survived by his children: Charles, Richard and his wife, Margaret, Carlos and his fiancé, Kathy, Harold, Marjorie and her husband, Ronald and Lydia and her partner, Donna; his grandchildren: Athena, Tau, Blaise, Brittany, Gabby, Amanda, Melissa, Lindsey, Alysha and Chrissy; his siblings: Lydia Hilera and Aurea Perez; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his wife, Marion, Carlos was predeceased by his siblings, Gladys, Doris, Clarissa, Alfredo and Sergio Perez.
Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, New York.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday October 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Rural Valley Cemetery, 15 Oakland Valley Road, Cuddebackville, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019