|
|
Carlos Ruben Ortiz Gotay
April 26, 1956 - October 18, 2019
Warwick, NY
Carlos Ruben Ortiz Gotay, age 63, of Warwick, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center of Middletown, NY with his family by his bedside. Carlos was born April 26, 1956 in Puerto Rico.
He was employed by Georgia Pacific for over 25 years and truly loved his crew at G.P. He was last employed at Chromalloy.
He is survived by his wife: Alvira (Class) Ortiz; his son, Francisco Ortiz; his daughters, Fannellie Ortiz, Natallie Ortiz, Nafallie Ortiz; and his grandchildren, Darian A Grillo, Serenity P Moore, Armani L Moore, Giovanni Ortiz and Gianella Ortiz; his mother, Aida Gotay Rodriguez; sister, Aida Iris Ortiz Gotay and brother, Francisco Ortiz Gotay. He is predeceased by his father, Pascasio Ortiz Diaz.
Carlos always loved to work on his cars, would enjoy engineering anything and everything. He could make you head phone jack out of a pen cap and some electrical components. He was everyone's MacGyver, if you needed something fixed, he'd be the guy to get it done!
"And ever has it been known that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation." ~ Khalil Gibran. Your family will ache until we meet again. We will love and miss you wholeheartedly Pa.
To everyone reading this, make sure you tell your loved ones how much you love them every day and just hold them a little longer. In the words of "Messenger" 10-4 New York stand by buh buh bye"
Rise up this mornin'
Smiled with the risin' sun
Three little birds
Pitch by my doorstep
Singin' sweet songs
Of melodies pure and true
Saying', ("This is my message to you")
Singing' "Don't worry 'bout a thing
'Cause every little thing gonna be alright."
Singing' "Don't worry (don't worry) 'bout a thing
'Cause every little thing gonna be alright!"
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY with the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Donovan Funeral Home. (845) 294-6422
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019