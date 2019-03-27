|
|
Carloyn Clark
November 21, 1956 - March 18, 2019
Honesdale, PA
Carolyn Clark, age 62 of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, formerly of Huguenot, NY, passed away March 18, 2019 in Honesdale. She was born on November 21, 1956 in Paterson, New Jersey, the daughter of Clinton and Lillian Decker Marion.
Carolyn married George W. Clark who survives at home. She is also survived by her daughter, Agnes Clark at home; her two sons, George Clark and his wife, Christian and David L. Clark, all of Honesdale; her beloved granddaughter, Lucinda Clark; her two sisters, Mary Grifith and Christine DeJesus; also several nieces and nephews. Carolyn is pre-deceased by her granddaughter, Prudence Clark.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, April 6th at the home of her sister, Christine DeJesus in Honesdale, PA.
Local arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Man St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019