Carlton E. O'Flanagan
May 3, 1944 - September 4, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Carlton E. O'Flanagan, 76, entered into rest on September 04, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by family and friends, at home. He was born on the family farm in Barron County, WI.
Carl was the son of John E. O'Flanagan and Mayneen Nicklow; eldest brother of Larry, Althea Mae, Roger, Bobby, (all deceased). He is survived by brothers, Dale and Calvin (Robin) O'Flanagan.
Carl was the beloved husband of Theresa A. O'Flanagan; loving Dad of LeeAnne Callham (Jim), Todd O'Flanagan (Mary), Christina O'Flanagan, Priscilla O'Flanagan, and James O'Flanagan (Kara) and Amy Montilla; loving Grandpa of Allie and Tyler Callham, Bryanna Moan (Jonathan), Jacob O'Flanagan, Colin, Declan and Shaelyn O'Flanagan; loving Great-Grandpa of Finn and Bella Moan, and loving Uncle to a nephew and many nieces.
Carl was a proud and decorated Vietnam Veteran, serving 3 tours, and was honorably discharged as Captain, after successfully and arduously working up the chain, from PFC. He served as Battery Commander for Hawk Missiles. His various awarded medals include, but are not limited to: NDSM, Marksman, Good Conduct, Vietnam Service Medals, Expert Missile Badge, Expert Badge with Rifle & Pistol Bar, and the Bronze Star.
Carl was very active in many Veterans organizations, including but not limited to: Life Member and two-time Commander of VFW Post 973, Long Standing Commander of Orange County Council, Life Member of VVA Post 537, AmVets of Orange County Post 826, American Legion Posts 1420 (Newburgh) and 1573 (Monroe). He established Gathering of Eagles in Orange County; was an active volunteer for the Town of Newburgh Friends of Seniors, and was very devoted to selflessly helping veterans and seniors. Also, was a member of Orange County Shields, active with Honor Guard, Flag Folding, JRROTC. In 2006 Carl retired from the Dept. of Public Works at West Point as a Contract Services Specialist.
Carl was a great man who exuded exemplary compassion, generosity of spirit and was an extraordinarily hard worker; was always altruistically helping and putting others, before himself. An exceptional leader and true commander....honorable....the epitome of why we Americans enjoy our independence and freedoms today. He was very passionate about his family, country, and community. Yes, Carl loved this country.... he was a true patriot...but he was so much more than that... he was a loving honorable man.... a true man amongst men! What is the measure of a man in this world? Is it his wealth, his toys, his accomplishments? Or his pancake and bacon breakfasts at Post 973. In describing Carl here, it seems there are not enough words in the English lexicon, to describe any of that... he was a beautiful tapestry of love, kindness, compassion and strength.
To say.... Carl has passed on such and such a day, at such and such a time....seems completely inadequate...the spaces he once occupied ....in all of our lives....are now being filled with oceans of our tears. He loved all of us, yes, but we also loved him.....the answer to the riddle of how to measure a man, is to see what is left after departing this earth... In Carl's case it is us... we are all, evidence of a life well lived....the sounds of our hearts breaking and rivers of endless tears flowing, is all one needs to hear. Carl, as we say goodbye to you, we stand at attention, and salute you with love, honor and respect. May God bless your soul for all eternity...
Visitation and Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, NY. Please be advised due to public health restrictions limited occupancy may require a wait time, and masks must be worn at all times. Burial is planned for Orange County Veteran's Cemetery at an undetermined date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550.
