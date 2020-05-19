Carmela Abbondanzo

03/17/1923 - 05/04/2020

West Haverstraw, NY

Carmela Abbondanzo (Bonelli) of West Haverstraw, NY passed away on May 4, 2020. She was born in Avellino, Italy on March 17, 1923. Carmela immigrated with her family to America as a young girl and lived in Manhattan. She graduated from the Manhattan School of Needle Trades and worked as a professional seamstress. She took great joy in her sewing abilities and made many of her own clothes and those of her children. She was married to Vincent J. Abbondanzo on May 11, 1947, for 39 years until his death in 1986. Carmela and her family moved to Rockland County from Queens, N.Y. in 1972. She loved her new life in Rockland and worked in the North Rockland Area Food Service Industry for many years. She was also a member of the Italian - American Club in West Haverstraw. In addition to her passions for sewing, cooking, gardening and crossword puzzles, she was an avid bowler and won several first place championships in her league in Queens. She was also an active member of her Church at St. Gregory Barbarigo in Garnerville, NY. Carmela was well known in the county and loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving daughters, Maria Abbondanzo-McBean, Susan Abbondanzo-Johnstone (and her husband Jonathan), Diane Baisley, and Linda Bryce. She is also survived by her longtime companion Richard Breece Sr., her grandchildren; James (and his girlfriend Melissa), Keith (and his fiancé Ali), Kevin (and his wife Kim), and Rebecca, as well as her great -grandson Joshua. She will be deeply missed by all of her loved ones and friends. The family appreciates the love and support shown to them during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be determined at a later date due to the Coved-19 restrictions currently in effect in New York.



