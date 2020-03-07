|
|
Carmela Durante
September 1, 1932 - March 4, 2020
Middletown, NY
Carmela Durante, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died unexpectedly on March 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 87.
The only daughter of the late Giovanni Rosario and Maria Scumaci Fratto, she was born on September 1, 1932 in San Giovanni, d'Albi, Italy. She married Giovanni Durante on July 20, 1952 in Italy and they moved to the United States in 1967. Carmela worked as a seamstress for Calvert Coat in Middletown while raising her children.
She enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting. Everything she did was for the benefit of her loved ones and she would spend hours preparing their favorite Italian foods (from scratch). The house always smelled good, as she was always cooking. Her table was full with friends and family; they were the center of her life. Her presence will be dearly missed by all of us who loved her.
In addition to her husband of 67 years, Giovanni at home; she is survived by her son, Rosario and his wife, Maria of Middletown, and three daughters, Carmina DelGrosso and her husband, Frank of Middletown, Maria Giunta and her husband, Carmelo of Bloomingburg, and Nella Calabretta and her husband, Rocco of Middletown. She is also survived by her seven cherished grandchildren: Nick, Salvatore, Jennifer, Rocco, Lisa, Daniela, and Cristina and her great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Connor, Rihanna and Eliana as well as a brother, Vincent Fratto and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carmela was predeceased by her brothers, Luigi, Frank and Rosario
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wendesday, March 11 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Entombment will follow in the Queen of Peace Mausoleum.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-Mcphillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020