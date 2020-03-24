|
Carmela M. "Millie" Lucera
June 28, 1921 - March 22, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Carmela Lucera, 98, entered into rest on March 22, 2020. The daughter of the late Vincent Vinciguerra and Philomena Carbone, she was born in Ozone Park, NY. She married the love of her life, the late Nicholas M. Lucera, whom she married on June 28, 1941. Dad wouldn't marry her until she turned 20, so they married on her birthday. Nicholas predeceased her in 1999.
Carmela was a wonderful, loving, caring and kind Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially her world-famous meatballs, eggplant parmigiana, breaded fried zucchini and Frankie's Struffoli Italian Honey Cookies. She was a member of Saint Joseph's Church, New Windsor while living there, then became a member of Saint Francis of Assisi when she moved to the Town of Newburgh.
She is survived by her Children: Donna Gamma and her husband Peter, Town of Newburgh, Dominick Lucera and his wife MaryAnn Port, Saint Lucie, FL, and her former daughter-in-law Barbara Lucera; Siblings: (Deceased) Frank Vinciguerra, Vincenza Maddaloni, Dolly Lanzaro, Jerry Vinciguerra and Edith Puzzele; Grandchildren: Darren M. Gamma and his wife Adene, Stacie L. DeMaro and her husband Frank, Alexis Hulzenga Leitner and her husband Clint, Nicholas Lucera, and Vinny Lucera and his companion Kestra Scott; Great Grandchildren: Frankie, Jake and Dylan (her card playing partner) DeMaro, Ethan, Riley and Nolan Gamma, and Clarance and Dominick Hulzenga; and many loving Nieces and Nephews
We would like to thank Doctor Nicholas Bambino for all the years of love, best care and compassion to mom, Dr. Rajkumar and nurses of 5N at St. Luke's for the care they gave to mom, and lastly, the staff and nurses at Fishkill Rehabilitation for their excellent care, compassion and dignity they gave to mom.
Due to the coronavirus occurrence, services will be private, with entombment in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , , or Memorial Sloan Kettering.
Arrangements under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020