Carmela Monti
1927 - 2020
Carmela Monti
November 27, 1927 - November 14, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Carmela Monti passed away at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on November 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lucia (Costagliola) Monti. She lived most of her life on a farm, but recently resided at New Windsor Country Inn. She was a retired account clerk for the City of Newburgh.
Carmela was proud of her Italian heritage. She enjoyed reading, sewing, word finds, growing houseplants, teddy bears, canning tomatoes, wearing her signature dusters, and talking on the phone. She was a saver who did not like to throw anything away.
Carmela was the youngest of eight children. She was predeceased by her siblings Louise, Frank, Anthony(Vera), Joseph, Mary DeCerbo (Salvatore), Ann Nameth (Joseph), and Vincent (Anne). Carmela is survived by her nieces and nephews Donna (John) Bilyou, Lynda (Charles) Piper, Vincent (Patty) Monti, Joseph Monti, and Ann Nameth. She is also survived by her great nieces and nephews Marc Bilyou, Shawn Piper (Ashley), Ashley Lewis (Matt), Bryan Monti (Krista), Jason Monti (Kerri). A special thank you to Tony Monti, Carmela's cousin and best friend, for all his help and for the many visits and phone calls.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, November 20 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A graveside service and burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
