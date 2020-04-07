|
Carmela "Millie" Sadler
Oct. 22, 1923 - April 6, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Carmela "Millie" Sadler passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, in Poughkeepsie, NY, after a fierce battle with Covid-19. Millie was born and raised in Marlboro on October 22, 1923, and she was the last surviving member of the class of 1940 at Marlboro High School. A devout Catholic, Millie was one of the first persons to be baptized in Saint Mary's church, where she attended Mass her entire life. She is now in the presence of the Lord with her beloved husband, Robert Lee Sadler, who, we are certain, is greeting her with open arms. She is survived by her sister, Anne Pascale Amodeo; her four dedicated and loving sons, along with their spouses, Robert Jr. and Heather, Charles, Stephen, and Richard and Doreen; grandchildren Jessica, Kristen, Stephanie, Lilly Ann, Melissa Mary, and Charles Jr.; twenty-four nieces and nephews and, great grandchildren Sasha, Antonio, and Aria. She is pre-deceased by her sisters Mary and Margaret, and brothers Anthony, Nunzio, Carmen, Joey, and Stephen's lovely wife Julie.
Millie was an avid sports fan who could be seen at most Marlboro events, always supporting the Dukes with fervor. That same intensity followed suit as she cheered on the Spartans, and her granddaughter Missy, at Saint Thomas Aquinas College. And then there were the New York Yankees, who celebrated her 95th birthday on their jumbotron, and gave her a magnificent private tour of the monuments and museum to show their appreciation for all of the years she cheered for the Yanks.
Millie was a fantastic cook. Everything from pasta dishes to fried chicken made her table a feast every night. People have tried for years to find out her recipe for eggplant. Every so often she would divulge just a little more, surprising us with a tidbit, but never revealing the secret.
We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and kindness following Mom's passing. Our cousins are a group that stood by her, surrounded her with love and attention, and did so relentlessly. Even though we have not named everyone individually, we must recognize Vanessa Russo, who was Mom's beloved aide and confidant for so long that she became part of the family.
Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 pandemic running rampant in New York, and with concerns about the safety and well-being of all, there will be no memorial services held.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020