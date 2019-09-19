|
|
Carmelina Moresco
January 31, 1925 - September 19, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Carmelina "Carm" Moresco, a lifelong resident of Newburgh, entered into rest at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was 94. Born in Newburgh, on January 31, 1925. Carmelina was the daughter of the late Ralph and Michelina (LaSala) Vinciguerra.
A graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, Carm was a ladies garment worker for Franklin Sportswear. She was married to the late Alfred Moresco Sr. A long-time parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Carm was a member of the Catholic Daughters Court Patricia and the Sacred Heart League.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Alfred Moresco, Jr. of Naples, FL; granddaughter, Casey Eryn Moresco of Colts Neck, NJ; sisters, Eugenia Dukas of Williamsport, PA and Frances Valletti of Boca Raton, FL; brother, Francisco Vinciguerra of Old Saybrook CT; as well as 24 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Carmelina was predeceased by her sister, Anne Ciancanelli.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Kaplan Family Residence, for the wonderful care they gave to Carmelina while she was there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019