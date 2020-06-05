Carmelita Malatesta
July 7, 1924 - June 3, 2020
Smallwood, NY
Carmelita Malatesta of Smallwood, a retired seamstress, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 95.
The daughter of the late Pietro Lupi and Enrichetta Locatelli Lupi, she was born July 7, 1924 in Varazze, Italy on the Italian Riviera.
She is survived by her two sons: Silvio Ottolia and his wife Nieves of Buffalo, NY and Maurizio Ottolia and his wife Kim of Atlantic Beach, NY and four grandchildren: Harry, Gina, Lisa and Sara; and several nieces and nephews. She was the widow of both Enrico Ottolia and Americo Malatesta, and was also predeceased by her siblings: Nicola Lupi of Manhattan and Teresa Sanino of Santiago, Chile.
Her devotion for her children and grandchildren was unparalleled and that will sustain the family in the days ahead without her. Also a special thank you goes to Mary Lepper, Marge, Ron, Terry, Ramona and Dyana for their loving concern.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family and burial will be made at the Evergreen Cemetery in Bethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.