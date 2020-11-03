Carmella M. Hillman

February 18, 1930 - March 24, 2020

Town of Newburgh, NY

Carmella M. Hillman, of the Town of Newburgh, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Daughter of the late James and Vera (Palentino) Crudele, she was born on February 18, 1930 in Newburgh, NY.

Carmella was a retired supervisor for the New York Telephone/Verizon, Liberty Street, Newburgh. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, a member of the Catholic Daughters (Court Patricia #195), Telephone Pioneers, and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and played an integral part of the Cronomer Valley Marching Band.

Carmella was a caring daughter, loyal sister, devoted wife, loving mother, and an inspirational role model for her children and grandchildren who she considered to be her life's greatest gifts. She was the happiest when she was cooking one of her signature dishes for her family, whether it be at home or at a campsite, both with a gourmet kitchen. She loved to create in her sewing room and was always willing to be the designated bingo driver. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include a son, Joseph M. (Cynthia) Hillman, Jr., of Wallkill; two daughters, Marjorie R. (James) Politi of the Town of Newburgh and Kathleen Hillman of Walllkill; two sisters, Rose Crudele of New Windsor and Caroline (George) Sarvis of the Town of Newburgh; four grandchildren, James and Samuel Politi and Carly and Trent Hillman, and many nieces and nephews.

Carmella was predeceased by her husband, Joseph M. Hillman, Sr. in 2005; a son, Michael J. Hillman in 2002; a brother, John Crudele and a sister Margaret Crudele.

A Memorial Mass will be offered 10am, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Parish of St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, Sacred Heart Church, Robinson Avenue. Newburgh, NY. Family and friends are invited.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Carmella's name to the Cronomer Valley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 296 North Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store