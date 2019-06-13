|
Carmelo Prieto
September 21, 1938 - June 9, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Carmelo Prieto, 80 of Wallkill, NY entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Carmelo is the son of the late Marcelino and Panchita (Concepcion) Prieto. He was born September 21, 1938 in Catano, Puerto Rico.
Carmelo was proud to serve our nation as a member of the United States Army. Following his service, he became an entrepreneur in the textile industry. After 13 years, he began working as a NYS Corrections Officer at the Wallkill Correctional facility until his retirement.
He was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid Yankees fan who loved music, salsa dancing, boxing and old westerns. Dad will be most remembered as a kind, generous and gentle father who cared deeply for his family; we will miss him dearly.
Carmelo is survived by his ex-wife, Carmen Prieto; daughters, Deborah Mack and husband, Gerald of Wallkill, NY and Denise Rios and her fiancé, John Quiles of Wallkill, NY; grandchildren, Angel (Danny) Rios, Meghan Mack, Connor Mack, Julia Misiano and Shane Mack.
Besides his parents, Carmelo is predeceased by his sisters, Julie Ventura and Connie Maldonado.
In keeping with the wishes of Carmelo, no public funeral service will be held. The family cordially invites all those to join them in a celebration of life in honor of his memory on Sunday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at the Wallkill Correctional Facility Clubhouse 200 Birch Rd. Wallkill, NY 12589.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 13 to June 14, 2019