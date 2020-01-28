|
|
Carmen D. Aquino
July 13, 1936 - January 27, 2020
Plattekill, NY
Carmen D. Aquino, a longtime Plattekill resident, entered into rest surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was 83.
Daughter of the late Manolin Cruz and Ana Rivera, she was born on July 13, 1936 in Aibonito, Puerto Rico.
Carmen who loved spending time with her family, was a retired supervising seamstress for over 40 years. Her other activities included being a Head Start Grandmother and healthcare provider for many area residents.
Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Cardoza of Newburgh and Carmen A. Cruz and her husband Luis of Plattekill; four grandchildren: Eva Cardoza, Ana (Shaun) DeFreece, The Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Cruz and Nicolas D. Cruz; four great-grandchildren: Arianna Rivera, Antoine Johnson, Danielle Jones, and Destiny Garcia; and three great great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Juelz and Soniel.
Carmen was predeceased by one great great-granddaughter, Mia.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 30th at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home with her grandson, The Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Cruz officiating.
Private cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Funeral Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service. Visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020