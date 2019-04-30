Home

DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Carmen Delia Forti

Carmen Delia Forti Obituary
Carmen Delia Forti
February 11, 1927 - April 28, 2019
Plattekill, NY
Carmen Delia Forti of Plattekill, NY passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh. She was 92. Carmen was born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico on February 11, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Juan Evangelista Melendez and Amelia Rivera Flores.
Survivors include her son, Oscar Forti and his wife, Ellia of Puerto Rico; her brothers: Rubeli Melendez, Josue Melendez and Jose Melendez; her nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Carmen was predeceased by her husband, Oscar Forti; her daughters, Norma Forti and Brunilda Correa; two brothers, six sisters and her great grandson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday afternoon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Plattekill Fire House, 50 Firehouse Road, Plattekill, NY to which family and friends are invited.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
