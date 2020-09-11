1/1
Carmen "Ann" Iammatteo
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmen "Ann" Iammatteo
April 18, 1930 - September 10, 2020
Warwick, NY
Carmen Iammatteo, more commonly known as Ann, resident of Warwick, NY passed away on Thursday, September 10th 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. She was 90 years old.
Born in Staten Island, NY on April 18 1930, she was raised by her mother, Maria (nee Gardishone) and stepfather, John Rosato. Ann remained on Staten Island for many years, raising her four children there. She moved to Scotch Plains, NJ in 1986 then became a resident of Orange County, NY in 2003 when she moved to Chester, NY. She subsequently moved to Warwick in 2019.
At a young age, Ann commuted from Staten Island to Manhattan to work for the phone company as a telephone switchboard operator. In 1956 she married chiropractor Dr. Matthew Iammatteo and started a family. Ann loved ballroom dancing with her husband, Matty. They were frequently called "the Bossa Nova King and Queen." Ann was also an amazing cook and enjoyed making Italian classic dishes for her family as well as all their friends. She was an extremely loving and dedicated mother and truly "lived for her children."
In 1995, she began working as a receptionist for her daughter, Dr. Laurene Iammatteo, first at her chiropractic practice in Staten Island, NY then subsequently at her practice in Chester, NY. Ann loved working with her daughter and loved the interaction with the patients. From her hospital bed in Morristown she was quoted by the nurses as saying, "I can't wait to get back to work and see all my patients again." Her will to live was strong, however, her body was too weak to overcome the multitude of challenges she faced.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 30 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY. Interment will follow the mass in St. Peter's Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.
Carmen is survived by her four children: Dr. Matthew Iammatteo and wife, Merrie of Denville, NJ; Sandra Cordaro and husband, Anthony of New Hampton, NY; Mark Iammatteo and wife, Kelly of North Carolina; and Dr. Laurene Iammatteo-Rodney and husband, Chris of Warwick, NY; and five grandchildren: Matthew and Alexa Iammatteo, Anthony and Sabrina Cordaro, and Brandon Rodney. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Matthew Iammatteo, brother, Vincent Dimeo and sister, Frances Andersen.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved