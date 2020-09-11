Carmen "Ann" Iammatteo
April 18, 1930 - September 10, 2020
Warwick, NY
Carmen Iammatteo, more commonly known as Ann, resident of Warwick, NY passed away on Thursday, September 10th 2020 at Morristown Medical Center. She was 90 years old.
Born in Staten Island, NY on April 18 1930, she was raised by her mother, Maria (nee Gardishone) and stepfather, John Rosato. Ann remained on Staten Island for many years, raising her four children there. She moved to Scotch Plains, NJ in 1986 then became a resident of Orange County, NY in 2003 when she moved to Chester, NY. She subsequently moved to Warwick in 2019.
At a young age, Ann commuted from Staten Island to Manhattan to work for the phone company as a telephone switchboard operator. In 1956 she married chiropractor Dr. Matthew Iammatteo and started a family. Ann loved ballroom dancing with her husband, Matty. They were frequently called "the Bossa Nova King and Queen." Ann was also an amazing cook and enjoyed making Italian classic dishes for her family as well as all their friends. She was an extremely loving and dedicated mother and truly "lived for her children."
In 1995, she began working as a receptionist for her daughter, Dr. Laurene Iammatteo, first at her chiropractic practice in Staten Island, NY then subsequently at her practice in Chester, NY. Ann loved working with her daughter and loved the interaction with the patients. From her hospital bed in Morristown she was quoted by the nurses as saying, "I can't wait to get back to work and see all my patients again." Her will to live was strong, however, her body was too weak to overcome the multitude of challenges she faced.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 30 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY. Interment will follow the mass in St. Peter's Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.
Carmen is survived by her four children: Dr. Matthew Iammatteo and wife, Merrie of Denville, NJ; Sandra Cordaro and husband, Anthony of New Hampton, NY; Mark Iammatteo and wife, Kelly of North Carolina; and Dr. Laurene Iammatteo-Rodney and husband, Chris of Warwick, NY; and five grandchildren: Matthew and Alexa Iammatteo, Anthony and Sabrina Cordaro, and Brandon Rodney. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Matthew Iammatteo, brother, Vincent Dimeo and sister, Frances Andersen.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.