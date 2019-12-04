|
Carmen L. Costa
May 10, 1959 - December 3, 2019
Haverstraw, NY
Carmen L. Costa passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her home in Haverstraw, NY. She was 60 years old. Daughter of the late Matias and Gloria Izaguirre Arriaga, Carmen was born May 10, 1959 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
She was a Home Health Advocate for the Crystal Run Health Care Group in Monroe, NY, and a member of the Jehovah Witness of the Monroe Spanish Congregation. Caring for others was an integral part of Carmen's life. She especially loved spending time with her husband and family. She dedicated hours to sewing, crocheting, gardening, and cooking was one of her passions.
Survivors include her husband, Francisco at home; her son, Francisco Costa and his fiancé, Elizabeth Kroger of Florida, NY, and her daughter, Lucy Costa of Haverstraw NY. Carmen is also survived by her two grandchildren, Aaron and Julian Costa, along with several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Sara Suarez.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 6th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7 in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Cemetery of The Highlands, Highland Mills, NY
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019