Carmen L. Verbert
October 21, 1929 - March 20, 2020
Chester , NY
Carmen L. Verbert passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Middletown, NY. She was 90 years old. Daughter of the late John and Carmen Vidal La Valle, she was born on October 21, 1929 in Manhattan, New York.
Carmen was a clerical worker for Brooklyn Gas in Brooklyn, NY. She also spent some time working for Catholic Charities in Diocese of NY. Carmen was a member of Chester Seniors, St. Columba Church in Chester, NY, she was the past 2nd Vice President of the Orange County Senior Council and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include her loving husband, Joseph Verbert, Jr.; her children: Andrew Caminiti and Madeline, of Queens, NY, JoAnne Milian and her husband, George, of Florida; and step children: Joseph Verbert, III and his wife, Cathy, of Chester, NY, Mary Ann Brischoux and her husband, Claude, of Chester, NY; her sister, Maria Dolores Econmos; three granddaughters: Tiffany Truex, Carmen Milian and Marina Milian; and two great-grandsons: Justin and Lucas; three step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
Interment will take place at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to commemorate her memory.
The family would like to thank the staff at Middletown Park Manor and Unit Nurse, Jennifer for her care and compassion.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020