Carmen M. Cruz
December 26, 1932 - January 16, 2020
Walden, NY
Carmen M. Cruz of Walden, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Walden. She was 87.
The daughter of the late Eusebio Cruz and Lucy Abiles Cruz, she was born December 26, 1932 in New York City.
Carmen was a retired secretary for NBC in New York City. She lived life to fullest and always reminded everyone "don't behave".
Survivors include her daughter, Evelyn McNamee and husband, Brendan of Walden; granddaughter, Tina Quinlan and husband, Craig of Montgomery; grandson, Richard Masotti and Elizabeth of Yonkers; great-grandchildren: Aidan Lingle, Calli Quinlan and Sophia Quinlan; many nieces, nephews, extended family and lifelong cherished friends.
Along with her parents she was predeceased by her two sisters, Ruthie and Elsie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carmen was always thinking of others and was passionate about making charitable donations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020