Carmen M. Diéguez
October 10, 2020
Harris, NY
Carmen M. Diéguez of Harris, NY and St. Joseph, MI passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. Her daughter, Nieves "Nina" Diéguez Molter was at her side.
Carmen was born in New York City in 1937 to Pedro and Amparo Ríos Neira. Her mother died when Carmen was just an infant leaving her an only child. From grade school on, she studied the piano, violin, voice and Flamenco dance. Her piano rendition of "La Malagueña" by Cuban Classical Composer Ernesto Lecuona was positively stirring.
Carmen graduated from the High School of Music and Art in Harlem, and at the age of 18, performed on the piano at Carnegie Recital Hall. After high school, she worked various jobs and attended Columbia University in the evenings. Her first 'real job' was as a secretary and Spanish/English interpreter at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York where she worked for eight years.
In December 1960, Carmen married Generoso "Henry" Diéguez and took a hiatus from college to work and raise a family. They had two children, Nieves and Pedro in 1963 and 1966, respectively. When her children were school aged, Carmen decided to volunteer in the classroom. The encouragement she received from the teachers and administrators inspired her to finish college and become a teacher. She had found her calling. She returned to college and graduated Cum Laude with a Master's Degree in Spanish and English as a Second Language from the State University of New York at New Paltz.
While Carmen's teaching career spanned over 30 years, her commitment to serving the Hispanic community, minorities, and those less fortunate was equally important to her. She helped to arrange food drives, toy drives, scholarships, and cultural experiences in the community. A devoted Roman Catholic, she worked tirelessly giving her attention and care with a pinch of her comedic humor. She delighted in making people smile. As a teacher and mentor, she believed that compassion and helping others was the best gift anyone could give.
She served on the boards of the Sullivan County Cares Coalition, the Liberty Youth Center, and the Liberty Community Development Corporation. In 2006 she was recognized by the Sullivan County Chapter of the NAACP. She was admired by former students, peers, educators, and members of the community for her charismatic support and generosity. Carmen lived by example. When she moved to Michigan and started to show signs of dementia, she continued to volunteer at Brookview Montessori School and The Readiness Center, both in Benton Harbor, giving of herself even within the limitations of her illness.
A lifelong passion, Carmen continued to play the piano until the advanced stages of Alzheimer's got the better of her. She liked to swim and enjoyed gardening. She loved a party, was an engaging hostess, and crashed more than a few weddings — to dance with any guests that she could lure onto the dance floor! As her mind faltered in the last decade of her life, Carmen remained physically active. She was often seen walking — first along the beach on Lake Michigan, then downtown St. Joseph, and finally, in the halls at The Whitcomb Retirement.
Carmen was affectionate and nurturing — encouraging, patient, and always cheerful. She embodied positivity in everything she did, and delivered it with her beaming smile. She was romantic and idealistic. She appreciated each and every west Michigan sunset and loved her grandchildren beyond measure. Her grandchildren remember her making time to play hide-and-seek, pick wildflowers, spy birds, and pretend-wrestle. Her grandson Quinn said, "she was the most real person I've ever known". There was no pretense in her.
She was predeceased by Generoso, her devoted husband of 40 years; her beloved son, Pedro "Peter" Diéguez; her dearest friend, Rose Doery of Boca Raton, FL; and her doting companion, Alvin Braudo. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Nieves Diéguez and Greg A. Molter of Benton Harbor, MI; three grandchildren, Quinn A. Molter-Diéguez, Isabel R. Molter of Benton Harbor and Harlie K. Diasparra of Ossining, NY; her goddaughter, Elena Machado Dalleo of Lewisburg, PA; cherished friend, Judy Fishman of Boynton Beach, FL; beloved friends and colleagues in Sullivan County; and treasured family in Spain. Her indelible smile and generosity of spirit will be terribly missed.
In Carmen's memory, charitable donations for "The Comfort Closet" are welcomed and greatly appreciated. The Comfort Closet will provide youth in need with a student pantry, needed toiletries, gift cards for haircuts, and a laundry center. The Liberty High School Interact Club, Daniel Hart, Advisor, 125 Buckley Street, Liberty, NY 12754 or dhart@libertyk12.org . Those wishing to sign Carmen's memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com