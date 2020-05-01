Carmen M. Sperti
February 17, 1920 - April 24, 2020
Monroe, NY
Carmen M. Sperti passed away on Friday April 24, 2020. She was 100 years old. Daughter of the late Anthony and Louise Dispenza Gangi, she was born in Fredonia, NY, on February 17, 1920.
Carmen was a homemaker and devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She took great pleasure in spending time with and feeding her family. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY, and the Jolly Seniors.
Survivors include her daughter, Joanne Oates of Harriman, NY; her grandson, John Oates of Dobbs Ferry, NY; her great-granddaughter, Olivia Rose Oates; and her niece, Betty Bullock McKinney of North Huntington, PA. Carmen was predeceased by her brother, Russell Gangi, her sister, Betty Bullock, and her son-in-law, Stephen B. Oates.
Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to "Feeding America."
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.