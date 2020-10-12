Carmen Monaco
February 10, 1958 - October 10, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Carmen Monaco, 62, of the Town of Newburgh died Saturday, October 10th, after a 20 year battle with brain cancer. Carmen passed peacefully at the Hospice Kaplan Residence in Newburgh, with his son by his side.
Carmen is the son of Eva Costa (Colandrea) and the late Fred Monaco. A lifelong Newburgh resident, Carmen was a self-employed auto dealer. He owned Active Auto Sales in New Windsor for over 40 years. He also owned Budget Muffler in Newburgh with partner and lifelong friend, Thomas Canastraci. His son, Nicholas was the light of his life, who has made his father proud by continuing the Active Auto Sales legacy.
Carmen's first love was fishing! Nothing made him happier than to teach a child to fish. Carmen was known to take yearly trips upstate with his family and friends. He waited all year to get the call that "the fish are running". An avid NY sports fan, Carmen enjoyed watching the Yankees and Giants, calling friends in between plays. Carmen loved to be with family. He loved Sunday dinners and telling stories of the summers spent on the Colandrea farm with cousins, Joe, Vincent, Michael, Mark and Lou.
Carmen is survived by his beloved son, Nicholas, daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, and granddaughter, Giuliana, of Wallkill. His son's mother and devoted friend, Gianna Franco (Formisano) and her husband, John, of Newburgh. His "other mother" whom he loved dearly, Maria Formisano, of Walden and the entire Formisano family, all of whom he still considered brothers and sisters. His brother, Fred Monaco, sister-in-law, Beth, nieces: Meredith and Lindsay, her husband, James and nephew Jeffrey, all of Massachusetts. His Costa step-brother and sister, Thomas Costa and his wife Denise, of Newburgh and MaryAnn Joy and her husband, Jim of Newburgh. Carmen was pre-deceased by his step-father, Joseph Costa.
Carmen also had a special bond with his Fichera, Colandrea and Monaco cousins, all of whom have wonderful stories yet to be told.
Visitation will be held at Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh, Wednesday, October 14th , from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial, Thursday Oct 15th at 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Due to occupancy restrictions a wait may be necessary, and masks are required at all times.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Carmen's memory to Hospice Kaplan Residence, 1 Sunrise Ln., Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com
or call (845) 561-8300.