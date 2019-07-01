|
|
Carmen T. "Sonny" Cannelli
March 3, 1940 - June 29, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Carmen Cannelli, 79, died Saturday, June 29 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of the late James Louis Cannelli and Vincenza (Madonia) Cannnelli.
Carmen retired as an electrician with I.B.E.W. Local 363 in March 2002. He served in the US Navy from June 1957 to July 1958, and the US Marine Corp from July 1958 to June 1963.
He is survived by his loving wife Shirley (Needham) Cannelli of 55 years; his son Vincent Cannelli and his fiancé Jackie Hoey; his daughter Corinn Cannelli Scoppa and son-in-law Philip; his grandchildren: Kara Ann Cannelli, Anthony Cannelli, Nickolas Cannelli, Joseph Cannelli, and Colette Carpenter.
In his retirement he enjoyed world travels with his wife Shirley and working on many landscaping projects at his home in Newburgh. He will be greatly missed.
Carmen loved having breakfast every Friday morning with the Band of Brothers at Denny's. Also he would go to luncheons with the retirees from I.B.E.W. Local 363. At Christmas time he would help with donations for the Toys for Tots organization.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday July 3rd at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh NY. A Military Ceremony will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday July 5th.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 1 to July 2, 2019