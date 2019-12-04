|
|
Carmine R. Montalbano
October 21, 1931 - December 4, 2019
Middletown, NY
Carmine R. Montalbano, a retired Supervisor for the New York City Dept. of Sanitation and decorated disabled American Veteran, died on December 4, 2019 at his home. He was 88.
The son of the late Phillip and Rose Montalbano, he was born on October 21, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1951 and served his Country proudly as a Sergeant in the Korean War. He served until 1954 and was highly decorated. Following his honorable discharge, he began working for the New York City Dept. of Sanitation. During his tenure with the NYCDS, he received many awards including the Mayor's Medal of Honor in 1969, the NYFD Award of Merit and Officer of the Year in 1984. After his retirement from the NYCSD, he worked as a school bus driver for Mid-City Transit for 17 years until finally retiring.
Carmine was also very active in the Boys Scouts of American for over 50 years. He was a member of the Middletown Pistol and Rifle Association (1974-present), and he held positions of President, Vice President, and was on the Executive Board. He was a certified instructor since 1983, Junior Rifle Team instructor since 1995 and he led his team to many local and Sate competitions. he was very proud of all their accomplishments. He was a member of the since 1960 and Past Commander of Parisi Torre Post 8903 in Brooklyn, NY.
He is survived by his loving family, his daughter, Toni Ann Whitehead; brother, Phillip Montalbano and his wife Margaret; sister Lucille Thompson; "adopted children" and best caregivers, Burr and Sharon Benjamin, Church and Laurie Toepfer and Charlie Clark; grandsons, Sean Montalbano, Jason Whitehead and his wife Kellie; "adopted grandchildren", Bryan McKane, Tiffany McKane, and Tyler Toepfer; great-granddaughters, and the light of his life, Aubree Mae and Emily Margaret Whitehead. He is also survived by his nephews, Frank Montalbano , Tony Whelan, and Pat Greene, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and his best friend since boot camp and travel buddy, Bob Nicholls and his wife Gail.
He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Margaret, son, Robert; two younger brothers, Frank and Michael; brother-in-law, Fred Thompson and John "Jackie' Ryan; sister-in-law Ellen Whelan and Teresa Greene and best friends Marie and Anthony Muratore.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019 in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, especially Mary Clabough, LPN, Kristine Hilsmann RN, Laurie Phillips LPN, Tiffany Turner SW, Katherine Schleiermacher RN, Dennis Rundle LPN, Laura McBane Spiritual Counselor and Melanie Lucanie SW.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12551, or to the , Goshen, NY Post.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019