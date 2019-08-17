|
Carol A. Huiss
December 7, 1938 - August 16, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Carol A. Huiss, age 80 of Montgomery, NY passed away on August 16, 2019 at The Willows at Ramapo Rehabilitation & Nursing in Suffern, NY. The daughter of the late Julius and Clara Freeman Kovacs, she was born on December 7, 1938 in Bridgeport, CT. Carol was married to the late George Huiss.
Carol worked as a bookkeeper for C & H Body Shop in Maybrook, NY. She and her husband were former members of the Cornwall Yacht Club. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her sister, Judy Sterling and her husband, Robert Sr. of Daytona Beach, FL; nieces, Stacey Ferdinand and her husband, Mike, of PA, Cathy Fischer of NJ; nephew, Robert M. Sterling Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Montebello, NY; great nieces, Lindsay, Julieanne and Erin; great nephew, Matthew. In addition to her parents and husband, Carol was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Kovacs.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to the Montgomery Fire Department.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019