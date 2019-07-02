Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamptonburgh Cemetery
Campbell Hall, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann Hawkins


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann Hawkins Obituary
Carol Ann Hawkins
September 6, 1943 - July 1, 2019
Campbell Hall, NY
Carol Ann Hawkins, 75, of Campbell Hall, entered into rest on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sapphire Nursing & Rehabilitation of Goshen, NY with her family by her side.
Carol was born September 6, 1943 in Middletown, NY, the daughter of Fred and Beatrice (Cross) Sargent. She grew up in Harriman, NY and married her husband Ken in 1965. She enjoyed many years working at Sears in Middletown, NY.
Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth J. Hawkins, Sr. at home; children, Kenneth J. Hawkins, Jr, Michael J. Hawkins and Sharon Lynn Wohltmann; brothers, Robert (Bob) Sargent and Fred Sargent; sister, Sharon Sargent; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, July 5 from 4 to 7:30 PM at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY; with the funeral service in the funeral home at 7:30 PM. Burial will be in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY on Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 am.
Memorial donations may be made in Carols name to the ,
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now