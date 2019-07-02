|
|
Carol Ann Hawkins
September 6, 1943 - July 1, 2019
Campbell Hall, NY
Carol Ann Hawkins, 75, of Campbell Hall, entered into rest on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sapphire Nursing & Rehabilitation of Goshen, NY with her family by her side.
Carol was born September 6, 1943 in Middletown, NY, the daughter of Fred and Beatrice (Cross) Sargent. She grew up in Harriman, NY and married her husband Ken in 1965. She enjoyed many years working at Sears in Middletown, NY.
Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth J. Hawkins, Sr. at home; children, Kenneth J. Hawkins, Jr, Michael J. Hawkins and Sharon Lynn Wohltmann; brothers, Robert (Bob) Sargent and Fred Sargent; sister, Sharon Sargent; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, July 5 from 4 to 7:30 PM at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY; with the funeral service in the funeral home at 7:30 PM. Burial will be in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY on Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 am.
Memorial donations may be made in Carols name to the ,
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019