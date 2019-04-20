|
|
Dr. Carol Ann Malizia
April 13, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Dr. Carol Ann Malizia of Newburgh, New York, touched the face of God on April 13, 2019, following her courageous journey with cancer. She was 55 years old. Carol Ann is survived by her beloved soulmate and spouse, Kevin Hayes; her caring stepdaughters, Victoria and Alana; her resilient and loving mother, Dorothy Malizia; her loving sister, Marianne Malizia; her beautiful and talented niece, Michelle Marino and husband Richard, and her treasured great nephew and niece (namesake), Sullivan and Cameron; numerous extended family members, and a host of friends whom she made feel like family. She was predeceased by her dear and loving father, Fred P. Malizia.
Carol Ann was born at West Point, NY, graduated from Newburgh Free Academy, and she received her secondary education in Pre-Med with a specialization in Sports Injuries from the College of Mount Saint Vincent and Manhattan College. In 1989 she completed her Doctorate in Chiropractic from New York Chiropractic College.
Carol Ann founded, developed and led one of the most progressive Chiropractic practices in the country, the Hudson Valley Whole Life Center. She was a leader in integrative healthcare for her patients who were the focus of her life's work. She created CAM Integrative Consulting and became a thought leader for Holistic Healthcare. Her vision was to contribute to the emerging, collaborative, quality of life healthcare delivery system with the foundational principles of Chiropractic and whole food solutions.
Carol Ann was a dedicated and committed member of the Chiropractic profession and her community. She received numerous accolades and awards throughout her career with the most recent being the Athena International award in 2018 for her collective, steadfast contributions to the community.
Carol Ann had a passion for public speaking, and she had the gift of being able to connect individually with everyone she met because of her compassion, commitment, and strong convictions. She held a very special place in her heart for our nation's military and in recent years poured her energy into making a difference for our military men and women, both active duty and veterans.
Carol Ann's life was focused on empowering and educating others. It was her heart's desire to see her work continue and most importantly, she wanted her family, friends, and patients not to mourn her death, but rather, to celebrate her life and continue to live and lead healthy, positive, caring lives. To honor Carol Ann's wishes, her loving husband shared with her his commitment to have a private funeral service, followed in the next few weeks with a public "Celebration of Life" gathering.
A foundation has been established to fulfill Carol Ann's vision and passion for women's empowerment, military and veteran support, and Chiropractic care and wellness. For those that wish to help carry her legacy forward, donations can be made to the "Dr. Carol Ann Malizia Legacy Foundation." https://cfosny.org/our-funds/donor-advised/dr-carol-ann-malizia-legacy-foundation/. Alternately, checks can be mailed to the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan, 30 Scott's Corners Drive, Suite 203, Montgomery, NY 12549, payable to CFOS – Dr. Carol Ann Malizia Legacy Foundation.
Carol Ann was truly one of a kind. Her love for dancing allowed her to dance her way into everyone's hearts. She will be remembered for her love of family, her commitment to health and wellness, empowering people to be their absolute best, and her ability to rock a fabulous pair of heels.
We know she is dancing her way around heaven.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home. 845-446-2868: www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019