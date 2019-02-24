|
|
Carol Ann Purtell
February 22, 2018
Formerly of Marlboro and Newburgh, NY
Carol Ann Purtell, wife of the late Thomas Purtell (2011), died February 22 in Mendham, NJ. Mrs. Purtell was born in Marlboro and graduated from Marlboro High School in 1953 and was a member of St. Mary's Church there.
She moved to Newburgh, NY in 1957 where she was a member of St. Patrick's Church until moving to New Jersey in 1973. Her employment in New Jersey was as a credit department employee for Phillips VanHusen in Bridgewater.
Surviving are her son, Thomas Patrick Purtell and her daughter, Linda Carol Purtell; a granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Purtell and a brother, Ronald Casscles. Her brother Joseph Casscles predeceased her.
Visiting hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 25 at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville, NJ. Interment is to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019